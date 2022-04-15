Shan Masood Makes History in County Cricket

Pakistan’s left-handed opener, Shah Masood, has made history as he became the first Pakistani batter to score a double hundred in the English County Championship. He achieved the feat against Sussex while representing Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

The left-hander has been in superb touch as he displayed magnificent performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Masood, who is playing for the first time in the County cricket, scored 91 and 62 in the first match. This is his only second game in the championship.

Masood, who is currently the top-scorer in the County Championship this season, was the third high run-scorer in the Pakistan Super League 7 as he scored 478 runs in 12 innings at an average of 39.83.

Shan last played Test cricket for Pakistan in Christchurch Test against New Zealand in 2020-21. He failed to deliver his best and was sent back to the domestic circuit.

The opening batter was then added to the national squad for the Test leg of the series against Australia but did not get the chance as Imam-ul-Haq performed brilliantly throughout the series.

It is pertinent to mention here that several Pakistani players are playing in the County Championship this summer and are looking in superb form.