Samsung Phones Will Get One UI 5 Public Release Before Others

Android 12 is still a fairly new version of the platform with Samsung launching the update for its devices only a month after Google’s Pixel phones. It is safe to say that the public release of Android 13 is still very far away. However, the company has already started working on the platform.

Tipster, SamMobile claims that Samsung will begin working towards delivering One UI 5 beta builds by July. The beta releases of Android 13 are expected to roll out later this month.

Based on Google’s release timeline and recent rumors, Samsung will start with its One UI 5.0 beta program once Android 13 reaches platform stability. Samsung has yet to confirm this latest update.

SamMobile also provided a list of devices that would receive One UI 5 and Android 13. Samsung has not revealed any plans regarding One UI 5 and is unlikely to do so until its public release. The tipster also stated that the company is expected to upgrade over 70 devices.