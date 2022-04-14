Google Launches an App to Switch From iPhones to Android

Google is now offering Apple users an easy solution to switch from iOS to Android via its new ‘Switch to Android’ app for iOS.

TechCrunch reports that the app was launched on Monday in the United States and other markets. It will allow users to securely import all of their data and information from iPhones to Android devices.

The app is a first for Google. Although, the company previously maintained a ‘Switch to Android’ website which included details on how to transition from an iPhone to an Android. However, the process took a long time.

Google’s latest app will let users transfer photos, videos, contacts, calendar events, and much more across the two platforms.

Apple too has a dedicated ‘Move to iOS’ app and instructions on its website that work similarly, allowing users to move everything on their Android devices to an iPhone.

Google’s ‘Switch to Android app can be downloaded from the App Store for free.