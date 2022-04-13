Shaheen Afridi Becomes Only the 2nd Bowler to Rank in Top 10 Across Formats

Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi has entered into the top 10 in the latest ICC T20I b0wlers rankings. Shaheen’s magnificent spell in the one-off T20I against Australia last week, helped him climb up four spots in the standings as he jumped from number 14 to number 10.
The ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year picked up 2 wickets while giving away only 21 runs in the only T20I between the two sides. Despite his fiery spell, Australia managed to hang on and win the T20I.
Shaheen is the only Pakistani bowler to be ranked in the top 10 in bowling rankings across the three formats of the game. No other Pakistani bowler is in the top 10 rankings in each of the three formats. He is only one of two bowlers in the world alongside Australia’s Josh Hazlewood to be ranked in the top 10 bowler rankings in all three formats.
The 22-year-old has been in terrific form in the T2o format over the past year. Over the course of the past year, Shaheen has picked up 22 wickets at an average of 21.00 and an economy rate of 7.43 in 17 matches he has played in the format.
T20I Rankings
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|784
|2
|Adil Rashid
|746
|3
|Josh Hazlewood
|737
|4
|Adam Zampa
|719
|5
|Rashid Khan
|714
|6
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|687
|7
|Anrich Nortje
|655
|8
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|654
|9
|Nasum Ahmed
|637
|10
|Shaheen Afridi
|634
ODI
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Trent Boult
|726
|2
|Chris Woakes
|700
|3
|Josh Hazlewood
|698
|4
|Matt Henry
|683
|5
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|681
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|679
|7
|Shaheen Afridi
|671
|8
|Mehedi Hasan
|661
|9
|Shakib Al Hasan
|657
|10
|Rashid Khan
|650
Test
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Pat Cummins
|901
|2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|850
|3
|Jasprit Bumrah
|830
|4
|Shaheen Afridi
|827
|5
|Kyle Jamieson
|820
|6
|Kagiso Rabada
|818
|7
|Tim Southee
|790
|8
|Neil Wagner
|777
|9
|James Anderson
|765
|10
|Josh Hazlewood
|752