Shaheen Afridi Becomes Only the 2nd Bowler to Rank in Top 10 Across Formats

Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi has entered into the top 10 in the latest ICC T20I b0wlers rankings. Shaheen’s magnificent spell in the one-off T20I against Australia last week, helped him climb up four spots in the standings as he jumped from number 14 to number 10.

ALSO READ Zaka Ashraf Recommends Changing PCB Chairman’s Appointment Process

The ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year picked up 2 wickets while giving away only 21 runs in the only T20I between the two sides. Despite his fiery spell, Australia managed to hang on and win the T20I.

Shaheen is the only Pakistani bowler to be ranked in the top 10 in bowling rankings across the three formats of the game. No other Pakistani bowler is in the top 10 rankings in each of the three formats. He is only one of two bowlers in the world alongside Australia’s Josh Hazlewood to be ranked in the top 10 bowler rankings in all three formats.

The 22-year-old has been in terrific form in the T2o format over the past year. Over the course of the past year, Shaheen has picked up 22 wickets at an average of 21.00 and an economy rate of 7.43 in 17 matches he has played in the format.

ALSO READ PCB to Hire Firm for Scrutiny of Cricket Clubs in a Historic Move

T20I Rankings

Ranking Player Rating Points 1 Tabraiz Shamsi 784 2 Adil Rashid 746 3 Josh Hazlewood 737 4 Adam Zampa 719 5 Rashid Khan 714 6 Wanindu Hasaranga 687 7 Anrich Nortje 655 8 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 654 9 Nasum Ahmed 637 10 Shaheen Afridi 634

ODI



Ranking Player Rating Points 1 Trent Boult 726 2 Chris Woakes 700 3 Josh Hazlewood 698 4 Matt Henry 683 5 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 681 6 Jasprit Bumrah 679 7 Shaheen Afridi 671 8 Mehedi Hasan 661 9 Shakib Al Hasan 657 10 Rashid Khan 650

Test