Zong Launches ‘Apna Shehr Gujrat’ Offer

Zong has introduced a new call and data deal for Gujrat as part of its aim to digitally empower Pakistanis across the country.

This new bundle, dubbed the ‘Apna Shehr Gujrat’ offer, will enable Gujrat, Jalal Pur Jattan, and Lala Musa users the freedom to fulfill all of their communications needs for the entire week in a completely hassle-free way.

For only Rs 90, the subscribers will receive 40 off-net minutes, 1,000 on-net minutes, 1,000 SMSs, and 5GB of data with a week’s validity. Zong’s prepaid customers can subscribe to the Apna Shehr Gujrat offer by dialing *4466#. The promotion can also be availed through the My Zong App.

Subscribers of other networks can change their numbers to Zong by calling the helpline at 0314-3334455 or visiting the online store or Zong franchise near them.

“The new Apna Shehr offer for Gujrat, Jalal Pur Jattan, and Lala Musa is part of our special ‘Apna Shehr’ packages meant to help Zong subscribers in various cities across Pakistan effectively meet their connectivity needs,” stated a Zong official spokesperson.

“We’re making our best-in-class connectivity services available across Pakistan to bring the benefits of digitization to the public while also accelerating Pakistan’s transition to the 5G era,” the spokesperson continued.

Zong has continued to introduce personalized deals for clients across the country based on their usage and requirements as a customer-centric corporation. To connect every Pakistani, Zong is offering its most advanced digital solutions services, and bundles to its customers.