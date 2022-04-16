Hamza Shafqaat Replaced as DC Islamabad

Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has been removed from the post of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad. He had been serving in Islamabad since July 2018.

Irfan Nawaz, a BS-19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, has been appointed as DC Islamabad with immediate effect. He had been serving as DC Quetta until his transfer to Islamabad.

According to the official notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, a BS-19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, has been transferred from the post of DC Islamabad with immediate effect. He has been directed to report Establishment Division at the earliest.

Hamza Shafqaat will be remembered as one of the most proactive DCs of Islamabad. From launching smartphone applications such as Durust Daam and City Islamabad to operating non-formal evening schools for underprivileged children, Islamabad witnessed a number of initiatives during his tenure.