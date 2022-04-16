How to Avoid Traffic Jams During PTI Power Show in Karachi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been demonstrating its street power following the removal of its Chairman, Imran Khan, from the office of the Prime Minister.

The latest PTI power show will be held tonight at Jinnah’s Mausoleum in Karachi. A large number of PTI workers from all over Karachi as well as from other parts of the country will ensure their presence to record a protest against the ouster of Imran Khan.

To avoid traffic jams and facilitate both citizens of the provincial capital and visitors during the public gathering tonight, the office of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Karachi has issued a comprehensive traffic plan.

Here is all you need to know about the special traffic plan.

Diversions and Alternative Routes

Guru Mandir

No vehicles will be allowed to go from Jamshed Road and Teen Hatti to Nawa-e-Waqt and Numaish. To access areas in between, citizens can go from Guru Mandir to Soldier Bazar, from Jamshed Road to Jail Flyover, and from New Town to Tariq Road.

Society

Vehicles coming from Shara-e-Quaideen will not be allowed to go beyond Noorani Signal. The traffic will be diverted towards Khalid bin Waleed Raod.

Jail Chorangi

Traffic coming from University Road will be diverted at Jail Chorangi towards Shaheed-e-Millat.

Banauri Signal

Vehicles coming from Jail Chorangi to Jamshed Road will be diverted to Soldier Bazar and Business Recorder Road.

Saddar Dawakhana

No vehicles will be allowed to go from Regal to New M.A. Jinnah Corridor. To access areas in between, citizens can use Shara-e-Faisal via Lucky Star after taking a right turn from Saddar Dawakhana.

Lasbela

Heavy traffic coming from Nazimabad and Teen Hatti will not be allowed to go towards Guru Mandir from Lasbela. They will have to use Nishtar Road. Light traffic will remain exempted.

Capri

Traffic coming from Tibet Signal at M.A. Jinnah Road will be diverted to Soldier Bazar No 1 and Bahadur Yar Jang Road at Capri.

Heavy Traffic

From Liaquatabad No 10 to Teen Hatti and Guru Mandir and from Shara-e-Quaideen to Society, heavy traffic will remain suspended.

Parking Areas

DIG Traffic has set up five special parking zones. These are:

Tai Karate Ground China Ground Kashmir Road Excise Chorangi (Jigar Muradabadi) Nishtar Park VIP Gate of Jinnah’s Mausoleum

How to Reach the Venue?

PTI workers from interior Sindh use Sohrab Goth, Water Pump, Liaquatabad, Post Office, Guru Manidr to access Tai Karate and go to the venue.

They can also go to the venue after parking their cars near Daud Engineering College by using al-Asif Sohrab Goth, Abu al-Hasan Isfahani Road, Safari Park U-Turn, University Raod, and New Town.

PTI workers coming from Karachi Central can use Liaquatabad and Post Office to park their vehicles at Tai Karate Ground and go to the venue.

Those coming from Karachi South and Korangi can go to the venue after parking their cars at Khudadad Colony Underpass by using Shara-e-Faisal, Shara-e-Faisal, and Society Office Signal.

PTI workers coming from Karachi West can go to the venue after parking their cars at Tai Karate Ground by using Pak Colony, Shah Nawaz Bhutto Chowk, Reksar, Lolain Signal, Garden Chowk, M.A. Jinnah Road.

Those coming from Malir, Karachi East, and Thatta can go to the venue after parking their vehicles near Daud Engineering College by using Shara-e-Faisal, Karsaz, Stadium Road, New Town, Jail Flyover.

Contact

Citizens can contact Karachi Traffic Police (KTP) through 1915 helpline. They can also contact KTP on its official Facebook page (@karachitrafficpolice) and WhatsApp helpline (03059266907). Citizens can get all the latest updates at radio FM 88.9.