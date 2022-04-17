Met Office Predicts Rain and Thunderstorm from Monday

A westerly wave is likely to enter western part of the country on Monday (tomorrow), giving rain accompanied by gusty winds till Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Chaghi, Noshki, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Mastung, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad and Barkhan on April 17 (Sunday Night) and April 18 (Monday).

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Sing, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat from April 18 (Monday evening) and is likely to persist till April 20 (Wednesday).

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Gilgit, Ghizer, Astore and Skardu) from April 18 (Monday night) and is likely to persist till April 21 (Thursday).

Dust storm/dust raising winds/drizzle are also expected in, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana and Dera Bugti on April 17 and 18 (Sunday and Monday).

The weather advisory warned that windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures and standing crops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, and Kashmir during the forecast period.

It further said that day temperatures are likely to fall by 3-5 degrees centigrade during the forecast period.

The advisory also warned that rain may cause landsliding in the vulnerable areas of Gilgit-Baltistan from April 19 to April 21 (Tuesday to Thursday).