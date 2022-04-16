Food Ministry to Establish Data Repository for Monitoring Rice Crop

After successful activation of the Food Security Dashboard, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research has decided to establish a “RICE Dashboard” to include all varieties of rice in the National Food Security Dashboard.

Sources told Propakistani that the federal government has been engaged in the daily monitoring of wheat cultivation, supply, and consumption in the country under the food security dashboard to address the food crisis in the country.

The dashboard will monitor 72 crops of the country including strategic crops during the next three years. It was launched by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for quick coordination and communication of information pertaining to food security among the provinces and the center.

Now, the “RICE Dashboard” would ensure monitoring and supply chain of essential food commodities including rice. In this regard, the Ministry of National Food Security has held a zoom meeting to discuss and finalize the “RICE Dashboard” with the stakeholders.

The acquisition of data from provinces was being ensured for decision making with the help of the dashboard and for that purpose, the capacity of provincial departments was also being enhanced. Besides ensuring the collection of data from public and private sources, the dashboard will also monitor the consumption and availability of sugar and wheat beside the low-shelf life commodities like vegetables in the country.

Under this dashboard, crop data from every province is being provided on a daily basis, making it easier to assess critical food security factors including crop cultivation, supply, consumption, and scarcity in the country.

Currently, the dashboard is maintaining complete data on the wheat crop, including its cultivation, demand, government’s wheat procurement, import, government releases, and closing stock as well as procurement, production, and sale of the grain and its products by the private sector.