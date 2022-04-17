NHA Recommends Construction of Muzaffarabad-Mansehra CPEC Link

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board has recommended the PC-I for the construction of the Muzaffarabad-Mansehra (China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Link) at a cost of Rs. 44.72 billion for consideration of CENTRAL Development Working Party/ Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The Board meeting was presided over by Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Chairman, NHA. According to the official documents, the Board deliberated upon the PC-I for the construction of Muzaffarabad – Mansehra (CPEC Link) (26.6 km). The Board recommended the PC-I at a cost of Rs. 44.72 billion for consideration of CDWP/ECNEC.

The Board also considered the PC-I for the construction of the Road between Shounter (Kel) to Rattu (Gorikot) along with the Tunnel at Shounter (81 KM). The NHA Executive Board recommended the PC-I for Road between Shounter (Kel) to Rattu (Gorikot) along with the Tunnel at Shounter (81.1 KM) at a cost of Rs. 61.162 billion for consideration of CDWP/ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the PC-I for the construction of Sui – Kashmore Highway 69.7 Km at a cost of Rs. 28.396 billion for consideration of CDWP/ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board approved the award of the Agreement for “consultancy services for design review and construction supervision of Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar; Section of M-8 Project Section-2: Awaran-Naal, Length (168 Km)” to “M/s Zeeruk International (Pvt.) Ltd. in JV with M/s Associated Consulting Engineers-ACE Ltd., M/s Prime Engineering & Testing Consultants (Pvt.) Ltd. and M/s Effective Engineering Expertise (Pvt.) Ltd.”, the successful Consultant in the Combined evaluation at an evaluated cost of Rs. 506,353,418/- (Rupees five hundred six million, three hundred fifty-three thousand, four hundred & eighteen only), which includes salary cost, direct nonsalary cost, and all types of applicable taxes including GST at 15 percent.

The Board deliberated upon the extension of time of M/s RMC-CLIC JV for the construction of Peshawar Northern Bypass (Package-II). The NHA Executive Board approved the Extension of Time (EOT) No. 04 from August 16, 2021, up to October 22, 2022, having a financial impact of Rs. 526.5 million, in favor of M/s RMC-CLIC JV for the construction of the Peshawar Northern Bypass Project (Package-II).

The Board also considered the 2nd revised PC-I for completion of the remaining works of the 2nd carriageway of Torkam-Jalalabad Road Afghanistan (74.676 KM). The NHA Executive Board approved the incorporation of the following changes in the 2nd Revised PC-I for Completion of Remaining Works of 2nd Carriageway of Torkam-Jalalabad Road Afghanistan (74.676 Km) under the direction of the Ministry of Communications (MoC):