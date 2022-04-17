SBP Updates Monetary Policy Committee Meetings Schedule for CY22

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the schedule of Monetary Policy Committee meetings for the remainder of the calendar year 2022.

According to the central bank, in light of the emergency Monetary Policy (MPC) meeting held on April 7, 2022, the next regular meeting of the MPC is now scheduled for May 23 (Monday), 2022.

In line with the advance half-yearly calendar that the SBP has been announcing on a rolling basis since May 2021, the schedule for MPC meetings during the rest of the calendar year 2022 is envisaged. Under the updated schedule, five more meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee will be held during the rest of the current calendar year.

As per schedule, after the May 23 meeting, the MPC will also meet on July 7 (Thursday), 2022, August 22 (Monday), 2022, October 10 (Monday), 2022, and November 25 (Friday), 2022.

The advance calendar of MPC meetings for the first half of the calendar year 2023 will be shared at the time of the November 2022 MPC meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that the meeting of the MPC was scheduled to be held on April 19, however, the MPC held an emergency meeting on April 7 and decided to raise the policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25 percent.