Dutch Coach of National Team Reveals What’s Wrong With Pakistan Hockey

Pakistan national team hockey coach, Siegfried Aikman, believes that the current hockey scenario in the country needs a complete overhaul in order to compete with the top nations of the world. Aikman stated that the entire hockey setup needs to adapt to the modern game rather than holding onto their past glories to get back to the top of the rankings.

He stated that the game of hockey has completely changed over the past few years. He said that his job is to teach the players the technique and tactics of the modern game as they are completely unaware of the new demands of the game.

The Dutch coach believes that the team has made significant improvements ever since his appointment in December 2021. He thanked the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for their support and efforts in improving the standard of hockey in the country.

“I am happy with the PHF which is doing the best it can do. We don’t have sponsors and money but hopefully, things will improve with the passage of time,” Aikman stated while talking to the media.

The 62-year-old further stated that the players will have to undergo a strict training regime where the focus will be on improving their fitness standards. He stated that building the fitness of the players according to the demands of the modern game will take some time and the fans should not expect significant results immediately.

Aikman was appointed the coach of the national team late last year and it looks like the PHF are willing to invest their time in the Dutch coach as he was signed on a five-year contract. According to reports, Aikman has been granted full control over the team preparation and selection with minimal interference from the selection committee.