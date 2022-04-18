Govt Invites Bids for 6 LNG Cargoes for Delivery in May-June

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has floated tenders for the procurement of six LNG cargoes from the spot market for deliveries in May and June.

The government has decided to purchase six LNG cargoes from the spot market to overcome the electricity shortage and resolve the issue of unscheduled load shedding in the country. The documents read, “Bids are invited from reputed international suppliers for the supply of six (06) LNG cargoes on a Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) basis at Port Qasim, Karachi.”

ALSO READ Pakistan and IMF Agree to Resume Talks Tomorrow

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) is a subsidiary of Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), which is owned by the Government of Pakistan. PLL has the mandate to procure Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to meet the country’s gas requirements. The bids will be opened on 21 April as per PPRA rules.

The PLL has invited bids for six cargoes with a load of 140,000 cubic meters per cargo. Three LNG cargoes are being imported for May and June. For May, PLL has invited bids for 12-13 May, 17-18 May, and 27-28 May. Similarly, for June deliveries, the bids are invited for 1-2 June, 6-7 June, and 16-17 June windows.

It is worth mentioning that Singapore-based commodity trading company, Gunvor, which has a five-year contract with Pakistan, had defaulted and refused to deliver three LNG cargoes to Pakistan between April and June.

ALSO READ NHA Recommends Construction of Muzaffarabad-Mansehra CPEC Link

Over the last four months, four power LNG-based power plants with a capacity of 1,195 MW are under forced outages. The power plants that are closed due to the unavailability of RLNG include Rousch 410 MW, Nandipur 525 MW, FKPCL 140MW, and GTPS Faisalabad 120 MW. The RLNG supply to these power plants was closed down in December 2021, mainly due to the non-availability of RLNG.