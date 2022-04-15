Oppo Unveils Affordable A57 5G With a 720p 90Hz Screen

Oppo has unveiled the entry-level A57 5G, an updated version of the A56 5G with an upgraded chipset, more RAM, and much more. The hardware also appears to be similar to the Realme Q5i, set to launch next week.

Design & Display

Oppo A57 5G features an upgraded 6.56-inch LCD display that comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz, instead of 60Hz, but with the same resolution (720 x 1,612px). The display offers 100% sRGB coverage in Natural mode and 100% DCI-P3 in Vivid mode.

ALSO READ OnePlus is Launching the World’s Fastest Charging Phone Next Week

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and is available in Black, Blue, and Lilac colors.

Internals & Storage

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, along with 5GB of virtual RAM. Depending on the RAM configuration, the device comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 or UFS 2.1 internal storage, expandable via the MicroSD slot.

The A57 5G boots Android 12-based Color OS 12.1 out of the box. Another upgrade is the addition of surround stereo dual speakers.

Camera

The phone has a basic camera setup with a 13MP f/2.2 rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor. While the 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera is housed inside the notched display.

Video recording for both is capped at 1080p at 30 fps.

ALSO READ TikTok to Get a Dislike Button For Comments Soon

Battery & Pricing

Oppo A57 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W basic charging via the USB-C port.

The device is available for pre-order in China, but only the 8/128GB variant has been listed, retailing for $235.

Oppo A57 5G Specifications