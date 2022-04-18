Imam-ul-Haq is Now Eyeing Place in Pakistan’s T20I Squad

Pakistan opener, Imam-ul-Haq has made his comeback in style in the recently concluded Pakistan-Australia series. He scored 370 runs at an average of 74 in the Test series and 298 runs at an average of 149 in the ODI series.

Recently, the opening batter revealed that he is also working on improving his power-hitting skills in order to cement his place in Pakistan’s T20I squad and franchise cricket. Currently, his strike rate is 82.53 in ODI cricket.

While talking to fans on Twitter, Imam, who became the first opener to score back to back centuries in Test and ODI against Australia, said, “I’m working hard on my power-hitting skills in order to make spot in T20 squad and franchise cricket as well.”

Imam further stated that in Pakistan, players are usually classified as either red-ball or white-ball players but now this notion should be ended as playing in a single format frustrates the players.

“Cricketers in Pakistan are usually labeled with specific red-ball or white-ball format player. This should indeed end as mostly players get frustrated when they are being labeled specifically for being players of a particular format,” Imam said.

While answering a question regarding the criticism he faced in the past, Imam said it was a hard time for him but Inzamam-ul-Haq, his uncle, always advised him to reply with performances.