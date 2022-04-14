Moin Khan Thinks Babar Azam’s Team Selection is Based on Favoritism

In the recently concluded Pakistan-Australia series, Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam was blamed for favoritism and even former wicket-keeper, Moin Khan, has advised him to do justice with the team selection and avoid favoritism.

Speaking on a local TV show, the former cricketer said, “You have to have a vision while you are the captain. I would advise Babar to do justice in his team selection and not to favor his friends.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the addition of Hasan Ali to the playing XI and keeping Shadab Khan in the squad despite his fitness issues had raised questions in the cricket fraternity over the team selection.

While answering a question regarding Babar Azam’s performance, Khan said that the Pakistani skipper is a very talented cricketer, and if he maintains his form he will achieve many milestones.

ALSO READ Unfit Shadab Khan’s Selection Ahead of Imad Wasim Raises Question Marks

“If Babar maintains his good form, he will become the best player in the world. He has the potential of breaking all records in Pakistan,” he said.

Commenting on Mohammad Amir’s future in cricket, the former wicket-keeper said “As long as he wants to play cricket, he needs to fight and keep playing.”

Moin, who was part of the 1992 World Cup-winning team, further said that Mohammad Rizwan is in supreme touch but Sarfaraz is also one of the best wicket-keeper batters.

“Mohammad Rizwan is going through a purple patch and is in some wonderful form. Apart from him, Sarfaraz Ahmed is the best wicket-keeper batter,” he concluded.