OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed via Official Website

Over the past few years, we’ve seen multiple smartphone brands expand their product range outside of just handsets. Among such brands is the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus, which has also introduced a wide range of products apart from just phones. Now, a new leak reveals that a Nord smartwatch is also in the works.

So yes, the OnePlus Nord Watch is coming up too 🔥. Have spotted the moniker on the official website (India).

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 15, 2022

According to the notable tipster, Mukul Sharma, the Nord Watch moniker was spotted on the company’s official website. This confirms previous leaks that speculated a new wearable launch under the Nord branding. This also means that an official is imminent and that the teaser campaign should start soon.

If the report is true, then the upcoming smartwatch is going to be one of the first wearables under the Nord lineup alongside the Nord Buds. Nord Buds are wireless earbuds that are all set to be launched on April 28 alongside the OnePlus 10R 5G and the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India.

Apart from the marketing name, the listing doesn’t include any other specifications of the Nord smartwatch. The device is expected to make an official debut alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 in the second half of this year.

However, for now, only educated guesses can be made regarding the smartwatch’s possible specifications or price range. According to previous leaks, the Nord Watch will come with the usual bio tracking features like SpO2 blood oxygen, sleep, step count, and heart rate monitoring. Given the approaching launch, we expect to hear more about this smartwatch in the coming days.