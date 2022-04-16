Hyundai Elantra GL 1.6 Launched At a Not-So-Reasonable Price

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) has finally launched a base variant for Elantra. Aimed squarely at the Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 buyers, the new Elantra — dubbed GL 1.6 — comes with a smaller engine and price tag.
Details
The new Elantra is exactly the same in terms of looks. Most of the changes have been made under the surface.
Performance
The new model has a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 127 horsepower (hp) and 155 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. It has a 6-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels.
The GL 1.6 has similar performance characteristics as those of the GLS 2.0 besides lesser power and better fuel economy. Oneshift — a Singapore-based automotive news outlet — claims that the GL 1.6 offers a 14 km/liter fuel economy for city and highway combined. This figure may vary on Pakistani roads.
Features
Elantra GL 1.6 will have the following features:
- Driver and Passenger Airbags
- Hill-Start Assist
- Reverse Camera
- Smart Infotainment System
- ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors
- Multi-Media Steering Controls
- Manual A.C.
- Manual Seat Adjustment
Deleted Features
- Automatic Climate Control
- Powered Seats
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Rain-Sensing Automatic Vipers
- Traction and Stability Control
- Cruise Control
- Multiple Drive Modes
- Keyless Entry and Push Start
- Smart Trunk Opener
- Electronically Adjustable Seats
Price
Hyundai Elantra GL 1.6 will set the buyers back by Rs. 4,299,000, which is quite similar to Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 Special Edition, being its prime competitor. Corolla, however, is a household name in Pakistan, while Elantra is yet to establish a name for itself.
Time will tell if the new variant can help HNMPL boost Elantra’s sales in Pakistan.