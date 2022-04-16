Hyundai Elantra GL 1.6 Launched At a Not-So-Reasonable Price

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) has finally launched a base variant for Elantra. Aimed squarely at the Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 buyers, the new Elantra — dubbed GL 1.6 — comes with a smaller engine and price tag.

Details

The new Elantra is exactly the same in terms of looks. Most of the changes have been made under the surface.

Performance

The new model has a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 127 horsepower (hp) and 155 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. It has a 6-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels.

The GL 1.6 has similar performance characteristics as those of the GLS 2.0 besides lesser power and better fuel economy. Oneshift — a Singapore-based automotive news outlet — claims that the GL 1.6 offers a 14 km/liter fuel economy for city and highway combined. This figure may vary on Pakistani roads.

Features

Elantra GL 1.6 will have the following features:

Driver and Passenger Airbags

Hill-Start Assist

Reverse Camera

Smart Infotainment System

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors

Multi-Media Steering Controls

Manual A.C.

Manual Seat Adjustment

Deleted Features

Automatic Climate Control

Powered Seats

Wireless Charging Pad

Rain-Sensing Automatic Vipers

Traction and Stability Control

Cruise Control

Multiple Drive Modes

Keyless Entry and Push Start

Smart Trunk Opener

Electronically Adjustable Seats

Price

Hyundai Elantra GL 1.6 will set the buyers back by Rs. 4,299,000, which is quite similar to Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 Special Edition, being its prime competitor. Corolla, however, is a household name in Pakistan, while Elantra is yet to establish a name for itself.

Time will tell if the new variant can help HNMPL boost Elantra’s sales in Pakistan.