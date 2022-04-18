Shaheen Afridi Reaches England for County Championship

After a scintillating performance in the Pakistan-Australia series, Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set to play for Middlesex Country Cricket Club in the ongoing County Championship 2022.

While announcing the arrival of the 22-year-old in London, Middlesex shared the pictures of his kit in the dressing room and said that the left-arm pacer has arrived in London.

“THE EAGLE HAS LANDED. Shaheen Afridi has arrived in London ahead of his stint with us at the Lords. How good does his 2022 County Championship shirt look in the home dressing room,” the post added.

🦅 | THE EAGLE HAS LANDED@iShaheenAfridi has arrived in London ahead of his stint with us at the @HomeofCricket! How good does his 2022 @CountyChamp shirt look in the home dressing room 🔥#OneMiddlesex pic.twitter.com/lHXA7sk1C8 — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) April 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the left-arm pacer who recently achieved the 200 wickets milestone across formats shared the picture of his kit on his Instagram and wrote, “Can’t wait”.

On his signing, Middlesex’s Chief Executive had said that “We are absolutely delighted to have secured the services of one of the international crickets’ most exciting talents. Shaheen is a world-class pacer bowler, and we are thrilled that he will be representing us in 2022.”

It is pertinent to mention here that apart from Shaheen, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Azhar Ali, Zafar Gohar, and Naseem Shah are also participating in the County Championship 2022.

In the recently concluded round, Shan Masood became the first Pakistani opener to score a double hundred in the English County Championship.