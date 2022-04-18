Universities and Schools to Cooperate for Enhanced STEAM Learning

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with universities recognized by the Higher Education Commission to enhance STEAM learning in schools as part of the STEAM Learning Project.

The overall objective of the SEAM Pakistan Project is to improve learning outcomes of students enrolled in government schools across the country, with a specific focus on potential collaboration models between schools and partners in the form of universities, industry, start-ups, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and communities to improve the mathematics and science learning experience.

Through this collaboration, over 100,000 school students and 5,000 government and private school teachers are directly benefiting from this partnership program within the next year, with an ambition to scale this up countrywide by 2025. This collaboration will enable each participating university to support middle or high school students through a broad menu of activities, including Math Circles, Teacher Baithaks, STEAM Camps, STEAM Clubs, STEAM Safeer, and speaker sessions run at the partner schools.

The ministry will provide technical support to the partner universities, liaising with federal and provincial School Education departments and developing and implementing a monitoring and evaluation framework for assessing and improving program design and delivery. The ministry will also provide monthly updates of activities across all partner universities, schools, and regions.

Federal Education Secretary, Naheed Durrani, has said that this project will develop cognitive and critical thinking abilities among students through targeted sessions and activities. This program will not only inspire school students, teachers, and leaders but also help develop confidence and communication skills among university students who help develop and deploy activities.