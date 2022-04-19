CPPA Recommends Increasing Power Tariff by Rs. 3.15 Per Unit

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted a tariff petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), recommending an increase of Rs. 3.15 per unit in the power tariff.

According to the details, the CPPA had requested the NEPRA to increase the power tariff under the Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) for March.

The accumulative power tariff per unit had reached Rs. 9.38 in March while the reference price was Rs. 6.22 per unit. The difference in the cost of generation will be determined by the authority in the hearing scheduled for 27 April.

As per the petition submitted to the NEPRA, the CPPA had outlined that it had generated 10 billion units from various sources in March. Hydel had contributed 16.35 percent of electricity generation while 24.83 percent of electricity was generated from coal.

Similarly, expensive furnace oil was used for 10.62 percent of electricity generation. The data shows that 9.53 percent of electricity was generated from domestic gas and 18.87 percent from imported LNG. Additionally, nuclear fuel had contributed to 15.01 percent of the total electricity generated.

It is estimated that all power consumers would incur a burden of Rs. 30 billion, except K-Electric and lifeline consumers.