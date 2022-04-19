iPhone 14 Molds Show a Cheaper Max Model

Previously, we have seen CAD-based renders of the upcoming iPhone 14 series surface online. Now, it looks like the design is close enough to the final stages to start producing metal molds, which will be used in making cases for the lineup.

Recently, images of such molds were sourced from Weibo, confirming the rumors that Apple will reduce the size options for its main series from three to two. Meaning that the company is eliminating the 5.4″ mini iPhone as it turned out to be unpopular among the masses.

As can be seen from the labels, there will be only two sizes, 6.1” models and two 6.7” models. Furthermore, the mold images suggest that only the Pro models will be getting a telephoto lens as a third camera on the back. The bigger iPhone on the left with two cameras is expected to be the new iPhone 14 Max.

Speculations further reveal that the 14th generation iPhone will miss out on periscope cameras, but it is reported to feature an upgraded 48MP primary sensor. This should enable 8K video recording and better digital zoom. According to the renowned analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, only the Pro models will come equipped with the new sensor.

Additionally, the camera bumps on the two Pro models are expected to be bigger than last year’s 13 Pro duo, suggesting new camera hardware. The non-Pro models might come with the same camera hardware as well as the custom-made Apple A15 chipset from last year. The Pro variants will be getting the new A16 SoC, which should bring extra processing power to handle 8K video recordings.

Now coming to the design upgrades of this generation. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, are expected to switch from a notch to a dual punch-hole design. The iPhone 14 and 14 Max, however, will likely stick with the wide notch and it is unclear whether they will get ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate).