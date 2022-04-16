iPhone 15 Will Use a New Telephoto Camera: Report

Apple will reportedly use its long-time camera module supplier LG Innotek and parts maker Jahwa Electronics for future folded zoom camera modules. The technology will help iPhones pack a periscope-like lens with only a small camera bump.

The Elec reports that Jahwa is spending the latest investment of $151 million on new facilities. Last year, Apple visited Jahwa’s South Korean plant.

Jahwa currently supplies optical image stabilization (OIS) actuators used for telephoto units to Samsung for the Galaxy S22 series.

The Elec reports that Apple conventionally asks its suppliers to build dedicated facilities and production lines for its needs, indicating that a partnership is likely with the new facility supplying OIS actuators for iPhones only.

The parts maker will likely begin supplying to Apple in the second quarter of next year, in time for the next iPhone 15 lineup.