Is Shoaib Malik Moving to Quetta Qaladiators in Next PSL?

Former Pakistan captain, Shoaib Malik, is likely to represent Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The all-rounder represented Peshawar Zalmi in the seventh edition and remained a consistent run-scorer for his team.

Recently, Pakistan’s left-handed batter, Fawad Alam, posted a couple of pictures on his official Twitter account in which Gladiator captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, owner, Nadeem Omer, and Shoaib Malik could be seen engaged in a conversation.

In a caption, Fawad Alam wrote that both Sarfaraz and Nadeem are convincing the “fittest youngster” Malik to represent Quetta in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The veteran all-rounder has been playing for Pakistan for the last two decades and currently, he is the only active cricketer who started his career in the 90s. Shoaib has contributed to numerous wins for Pakistan and is still part of the shortest format of cricket.

In Pakistan Super League, the all-rounder has represented Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, and Peshawar Zalmi. In the last edition, Malik scored a total of 401 runs in 11 matches and took 3 wickets for his team.

Malik is considered a T20 specialist and has played in various leagues including Big Bash League, Indian Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, Mzansi Super League, Pakistan Super League, and a few others as well.

Overall, Malik has played 386 T20 matches and has scored 9,892 runs at an average of 37.46. He has also taken 147 wickets at an average of 27.08. Malik has 61 fifties, and two five-wicket hauls in his T20 career.