Renowned Business Tycoon Wants Pakistani and Indian Stars to Play IPL and PSL

Pakistan’s business magnate, Mian Mohammad Mansha, has expressed the desire to see Pakistani players feature in IPL and vice versa. Declaring cricket a ‘big business’, the top businessman wants India and Pakistan to mend ties with small steps.

Talking about the negative impacts of restrained relations between two neighboring countries, Mian Mansha stated that the business is suffering due to the ban on trade between India and Pakistan.

While IPL has earned the reputation of being the biggest cricket league in terms of revenue, PSL is swiftly making its way towards that level. The monetary difference between the two leagues is often compared, however, Mian Mansha stated that by letting their players play in the neighboring country’s tournament, both India and Pakistan can benefit financially.

Declaring cricket as a profitable business in both countries, Mansha said, “The biggest thing we need to start is that our cricketers should be playing in your IPL tournament and yours could come to the PSL.”