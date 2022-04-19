Stats After 86 ODIs: Can Babar Azam Beat Sachin Tendulkar?

Pakistan’s skipper and the world’s top-ranked ODI batter, Babar Azam recently took over Indian batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar, in ICC All-Time ODI Rankings. Babar Azam is currently at 15th spot among the all-time great ODI batters while Sachin Tendulkar lies at the 16th position.

ALSO READ Ex-Indian Cricketer Rates Babar Above Kohli and Other Asian Greats

Sachin Tendulkar was the greatest of his time and still remains as one of the most talented players the world cricket has ever produced. On the other hand, Babar Azam has impressed the cricket fraternity with his classic batting style, rising to the top in no time.

A comparison between India’s greatest ODI batter and Pakistan’s modern day star seems unjust as Babar Azam is just in the initial phase of his career contrary to Sachin Tendulkar’s long run to glory. However, a comparison can be made between the two taking into account their first 86 ODI matches.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar’s magnificent ODI career comprised 463 matches in which he amassed 18,426 runs. Averaging 44.83 in the 50-over game, the Indian legend smashed 49 of his 100 international centuries in this format. He also enjoyed a brilliant strike rate of 86.23.

Taking a look at the early days of Sachin’s career, he made his debut in 1989 and marked 86th ODI appearance in 1994. In this period, he had scored 2,455 runs with an average of 33.63 and a strike rate of 78.93 including two centuries to his name while he had also recorded 18 fifties.

As the stats show, Sachin Tendulkar had a moderate start to his career despite showing brilliance, but it was his class, consistence and longevity that helped him end up among the greats of the game.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam, who has now completed a year as the top ranked ODI batter, is 86 matches into his fifty-over career. Babar Azam has stunned the world with his extraordinary batting skills in a relatively short career.

Babar Azam first featured in an ODI in 2015 and has currently played 86 matches. After 86 matches, Babar Azam smacked 4,261 runs, double the runs Sachin Tendulkar had scored at this stage of his career.

Babar Azam is also ahead of the Indian legend in terms of average and strike rate. Pakistan skipper has an outstanding average of 59.18 while his strike rate is 90.29, aligning well with the modern demands of fast-paced batting.

Bagging two consecutive centuries in the last two ODI matches against Australia, the star batter has now smashed 16 hundreds in the format, which is far ahead of Sachin Tendulkar’s 2 centuries at the same stage. Although it’s too premature to say if Babar Azam continues the momentum, he holds bright chances of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 tons in the next few years. Moreover, the stylish batter has recorded 18 fifties which is equal to Sachin’s record after 86 matches.

Comparing the current stats of Babar Azam with that of Sachin Tendulkar in his initial days, the Pakistan star seems to have a promising future. Since his 50-over stats seem superior than Sachin Tendulkar’s at the moment, the key to glory for Babar Azam lies in persistence.

Considering Babar Azam’s strong technique and consistency, the star batter is bound to finish near Sachin Tendulkar’s level of greatness. However, his form in upcoming years holds a crucial role in deciding the in the league where Babar Azam belongs.

Here’s the statistical comparison between Babar Azam and Sachin Tendulkar after 86 ODI matches: