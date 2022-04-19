Star Pakistani Leg Spinner Ready to Make National Comeback

Pakistan’s leg-spinner, Yasir Shah, has made his comeback in style in the domestic circuit and now aims to return to international cricket for Pakistan. Yasir Shah had represented Balochistan in the recent Pakistan Cup.

While speaking to the media, the star leg-spinner said that he was battling fitness issues for the past three months but he has worked hard and is ready to join the Pakistan Test team in the upcoming series.

“Pakistan Cup performance has given me a lot of confidence. My fitness has improved over the last couple of months after training a lot. I am confident to make a comeback in the upcoming Test series,” he said.

While representing Balochistan in the recently concluded Pakistan Cup, Yasir Shah was exceptional throughout the tournament as he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 scalps in 12 matches.

It is pertinent to mention here that before the Australia Test series, Babar Azam had said that Yasir was included in Pakistan’s squad as a reserve player and will be called upon once he regains his fitness.

While answering a question regarding the Pakistan-India series, Yasir said that the bilateral series should take place between the neighboring countries while the tri or four-nation series is also a great idea.

So far, Yasir Shah has played 46 Test matches for Pakistan and took 235 wickets at an average of 31.08. Yasir is the joint-second fastest bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 100 wickets and the fastest to pick 200 wickets.