Karachi Kings’ Owner Gives 2 Options to Divert Attention From Instability in Pakistan

Chaos and political instability are prevailing in the country since the united opposition has ousted the former prime minister, Imran Khan, by a no-confidence vote.

Salam Iqbal, the owner of Karachi Kings, thinks that the only thing that can divert the people’s minds from politics is to conduct another Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition or fresh elections immediately after the holy month of Ramadan.

The Karachi Kings’ owner took to Twitter and said, ” I think we should have another PSL immediately after Ramadan. That is the only way people will stop thinking about politics. Divert their minds.”

It is pertinent to mention here that in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League, Karachi Kings had performed poorly as they managed to win only one out of their ten matches.

The Sindh-based franchise won their first PSL title after beating their rivals Lahore Qalandars in the final on 17 November 2020 and remained champions for just four months before Multan Sultans claimed the next title.

This year, Lahore Qalandars claimed the title after beating the former PSL champions, Multan Sultans. The eighth edition of the tournament will be held in Feb-Mar in 2023.