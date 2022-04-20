OnePlus Nord N20 5G Launched With Snapdragon 695 and 4,500 mAh Battery

OnePlus has introduced a new mid-range handset as well as the successor to the Nord N10 5G, called the Nord N20 5G. It appears to be a rebadged version of Oppo F21 Pro 5G but without the dual orbit light.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and a 4,500mAh battery unit. We’ll be discussing its spec sheet in detail below.

Design & Display

OnePlus Nord N20 5G comes with a boxy design and lacks the iconic alert slider.

It sports a 6.43″ AMOLED panel that offers a 60Hz refresh rate, has a punch-hole in the upper-left corner housing the 16MP selfie shooter, and a fingerprint sensor underneath the display.

The device comes in blue color only.

Storage & Hardware

The new Nord N20 houses the Snapdragon 695 SoC at the helm. It packs 6 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the software front, the smartphone boots OxygenOS 11 on top of the Android 11 interface. Additional features include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port.

Cameras

For photography, Nord N20 comes with a triple-lens setup headlined by a 64 MP primary sensor. This is supported by a 2MP monochrome camera and a 2MP macro camera.

Battery & Availability

Powering the Nord N20 is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The smartphone is exclusively designed for the US market. It will be available for purchase through T-Mobile and Metro starting at $282 from April 28. It will also be available through Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G Specifications