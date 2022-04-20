Players Told to Participate in Junior Table Tennis Championship at Their Own Expense

The Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) has asked players and officials to participate in the South Asian Junior & Cadet Table Tennis Championship at their own expense. The event will be held in the Maldives from 9th to 11th May 2022.

According to the official letter issued by the federation, the PTTF has submitted the request for a grant of NOC, and the provision of funds to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) but could not receive the financial support.

In response, the federation was forced to tell officials and players that they had to arrange their own expenses while the PTTB will reimburse the money once the PSB releases the funds.

“At this stage, it is difficult for PTTF to send the team because the PSB didn’t release funds so far and due to financial constraints the PTTF is not in a position to arrange the return air tickets for officials and players,” the statement read.

“After detailed discussion, it has been decided that the officials/ players may arrange return air tickets on their own for the subject championship at the Maldives. It is pertinent to mention here that this amount will be reimbursed subject to the funds released by the PSB,” the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention here that officials and players are instructed to ensure their entries by 12:00 PM on April 19, 2022. The PTTF selection committee will consider those names who can arrange a return air ticket.