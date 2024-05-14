NADRA Launches ID Card Services in Post Offices Across Pakistan

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a convenient service for citizens, enabling them to acquire identity cards from post offices.

According to details, the authority has initiated services in 83 selected GPOs and post offices nationwide. Citizens can avail services such as renewal, modification, lost identity card replacement, and more.

ALSO READ UAE Introduces New Protocol to Combat Infectious Diseases During Air Travel

The new NADRA services at post offices will be available six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, from 9 AM to 4 PM. On Fridays, the service can be availed until 12:30 PM.

At post offices, the fees for all services will match those charged at NADRA centers. However, it’s important to note that NICOP services won’t be offered at post offices.

ALSO READ Thousands of Foreign Medical Graduates Apply for the National Registration Exam

For more information, citizens can consult their respective GPO or post office, or visit NADRA’s website for additional details.