Star Pakistani Pacer Replaces Naseem Shah in County Championship

Star fast bowler, Mohammad Amir is set to join Gloucestershire for the ongoing County Championship as Naseem Shah has been ruled out after getting injured.

Gloucestershire County Cricket Club has roped in Mohammad Amir for the remaining matches of County Championship 2022 to beef up the fast bowling department. The star pacer has been added to the squad as Naseem Shah’s replacement. Mohammad Amir will take a flight to England on 22 April.

Prior to Amir, the young pacer Naseem Shah was selected by Gloucestershire for the entire English summer. However, Naseem Shah has now been replaced by Mohammad Amir after he suffered a shoulder injury in his debut match for the club.

Playing against Northampton in his first match, the young pacer claimed one wicket before the injury in his shoulder limited him from bowling.

Naseem Shah will remain in rehabilitation with Gloucestershire’s medical team in Bristol and is expected to join the squad for the T20 Blast. Till then, Mohammad Amir will serve as the main speedster for Gloucestershire.