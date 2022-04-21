All You Need to Know About BE by MoltyFoam, Your Mattress in a Box

“Mattress-in-a-box” sounds super cool, no? Master MoltyFoam has once again set a precedent in the market by bringing forth this one-of-a-kind technology.

BE is ideally manufactured to cater to the quality resting needs of our young and enthusiastic generation. They have kept in mind your daily life hustle and how much you crave a rejuvenating sleep that too with compact solutions.

Youngsters these days are well equipped with new gadgets, social media, innovative accessories, and apps for organizing their everyday life. BE is incepted with an urge to facilitate a compact sleep solution for the young generation through Mattress-in-a-box. The brand is providing you a hassle-free mattress buying experience in a cool way as you are!

But hey, do not worry — we’re here to explain what makes a mattress in a box different from your old mattress. We’ll also share the benefits of choosing a BE mattress and what you can expect when unboxing.

What is a Mattress-in-a-Box?

This product is like any other regular mattress you have at your home. The significant difference is that it’s compressed in an air-sealed bag and rolled tight; it’s then fixed into a compact box for shipping.

When delivered, this tidy box is much easier to handle than any huge-sized regular mattress. The best part is that you buy online, and they get it dispatched at your doorstep.

And you know what, now you don’t need extra help, i.e., four people to take your mattress into the room, it is easy to carry!

Do you know how this works?

This product is an updated version of the mattress shopping model that eliminates the requirement to visit a physical store. As soon as you receive your box, you will need to take it out of its packaging, lay it flat, and let it expand.

The foam structure of the mattress assures your boxed mattress will gradually regain its original shape once unpacked and laid straight on the bed frame. The complete approach allows us to cut out the traditional mattress delivery and save your valuable time!

Some of the significant benefits are:

It is super convenient for you to choose online and get the product delivered to your doorstep.

Whenever the compact product arrives, it is easier for you to pick it up and move wherever you want.

There is no need to drag the mattress here & there and lose your patience; simply pick it up and put it in the right place.

You can buy directly from us! Yes, the manufacturers of BE. And we are just a call away if you have any issues.

BE’s 10-year mattress warranty will cover all sorts of manufacturing faults/defects.

BE mattresses are perfectly developed to provide you with the support and alignment you need to get your best night’s sleep.

Shop now and put all your worries to sleep. We know you’ll fall in love with BE. Because unbelievably good sleep starts today!