FBR Ordered to Continue Investigating Car Import Under-Invoicing

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has instructed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to further probe the alleged under-invoicing of Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicle imports done by a “private car company”. The committee demanded that FBR submit a report of their investigation within a month.

PAC issued this order during a meeting between the committee members and FBR officials on Tuesday. In that session, FBR representatives apprised the committee members of the developments regarding the under-invoicing case.

They claimed that the automaker had imported 11,223 vehicles and paid duty at the standard rate, adding that FBR has collected Rs. 36 billion duty on the imported vehicles. PAC chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain told FBR to continue a thorough investigation of the matter.

Company in Question

Although the report didn’t name a specific automaker, all signs point towards MG. The company underwent an investigation regarding the under-invoicing of CBU imports last year.

The company had allegedly imported 400 Completely Builtup Units (CBUs) from China and under-invoiced their customs value, inflicting a loss of Rs. 1.1 billion to the national exchequer.

However, as per a report from July 2021, FBR had acquitted Javed Afridi — a key stakeholder of MG Pakistan — from the case. An official statement from the board said that the allegations against MG Pakistan and Javed Afridi were false.

In his recent discussion with ProPakistani, a senior MG official who requested anonymity corroborated this report. He added that MG will soon begin full-scale local assembly of its vehicles and cement its place in Pakistan.