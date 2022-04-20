Toyota IMC Resumes Bookings at the Same Prices

In a positive development, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has resumed bookings for its cars at the same old rates. The company had suspended bookings for its entire lineup on account of “current uncertain and volatile market conditions”.

ALSO READ Proton Announces a Price Hike for Just One Car

The development came immediately after the company celebrated its highest monthly sales in almost two decades. Although Toyota IMC has not revised the prices of its vehicles, market reports suggest that it will do so soon.

The Volatility Continues

Toyota was not the only automaker to suspend bookings for its vehicles. Recently, Lucky Motor Corporation (LMCL) suspended bookings for its best-selling Kia models namely, Picanto, Sportage, and Stonic. It said that it will resume the bookings next week at new prices.

Furthermore, the value of the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) continues to crest and trough against that of the US Dollar (USD), which, according to Toyota IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali, has had the most devastating impact on the local car industry.

ALSO READ Karachi Green Line Extends Operational Hours to Facilitate Eid Shoppers

In correlation to Jamali’s statement, a senior auto industry analyst Ali Khizar stated last week that most companies are charging for their cars as per a median rate of USD these days, which is Rs. 185. He added that the companies will increase the prices further if the PKR doesn’t become stable.

Via: Pakwheels.com