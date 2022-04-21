iQualify UK Honored with Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade

iQualify UK has been recognized with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade for delivering affordable, high-quality business qualifications to students and professionals in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and other countries.

Well-known for delivering modern British education internationally, iQualify UK gives applicants the opportunity to study for Diplomas in Business Management at Levels 4, 5, and 6, and postgraduate Level 7 – the latter of which gains them ‘advanced’ entry onto an MBA course at a university in Britain or abroad.

The appeal of this approach is that it enables learners to shorten the length of their study abroad and significantly cut the cost of higher education.

iQualify UK is also accredited by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) to assess individuals for Chartered Manager or Chartered Fellow status, an appealing qualification for professionals keen to enhance their business status and boost their career.

The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is the most prestigious business award in the UK. The awards celebrate the success of exciting and innovative businesses which are leading the way with pioneering products or services, delivering impressive social mobility programs, or showing their commitment to excellent sustainable development practices.

Driven by its mission to create equity in education, help students to overcome disadvantages, and find success, iQualify UK delivers its postgraduate Diploma through blended learning – a combination of classroom teaching, online learning, and independent study – to make education affordable.

This form of learning allows the student more control over the time, pace, and style of their learning and gives everyone the chance to learn in the way that best supports their learning style.

Now that COVID restrictions have been lifted, iQualify UK will re-instate its successful face-to-face teaching and learning provision – flying in lecturers from British Universities to teach students a unit in 3-day blocks and giving students six-to-eight weeks to complete each assignment, before it flies the lecturers back in again to teach the next unit.

Successful students can then attend iQualify UK’s graduation ceremonies at the Houses of Parliament in London.

Commenting on iQualify UK’s education provision, Ian Fraser, Principal and Director, said, “Apart from generating export sales, our business model enables us to spread British education throughout the world, and boost international student applications to universities in Britain and elsewhere.”

Founded in 2013, iQualify UK’s team in the UK, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, has a broad range of experience in teaching provision, operations, marketing, sales, IT, and online delivery for colleges and educational bodies.

The International Centre of Excellence (ICE Pakistan) is the Pakistan chapter of the iQualify UK focusing on providing undergraduate pathways and skill-based qualifications to train the youth of Pakistan for the global work environment.

iQualify UK is one of just 226 organizations nationally to be recognized with a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Now in its 56th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.