Maintenance on Submarine Internet Cable Completed Successfully

The power reconfiguration on a section of international submarine cable, SMW4, has been completed at around 03:00 AM today (21 April 2022) as per schedule.

This was a routinely scheduled maintenance activity. All internet services are normal throughout the country.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had previously tweeted that a power reconfiguration activity on a section of the international submarine cable, SMW4, would be undertaken on 21 April 2022 from 02:00 AM to 07:00 AM. The authority had also said that the users would face downgraded internet speeds during this time period.

The South East Asia-Middle East-West Europe 4 (SEA-ME-WE 4, SMW4) is an approximately 18,800 km submarine cable connecting Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria, and France.

The SMW4 cable system consists of two fiber pairs, with an initial design capacity of 1.28Tbps, upgraded to 4.6Tbps in 2015.