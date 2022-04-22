5 Most Ridiculously Priced Burgers in Lahore [Pictures]

When looking for something cheap and fulfilling, certain items really do hit the spot, like a big, tender, juicy burger with all the right fixings. Burgers have gone from a basic and timeless food item into a classic specialty, which has prompted gourmet chefs in Pakistan to create luxurious and decadent burgers with quality ingredients and specialized cooking techniques.

It was not long ago that burgers were essentially cheap, whether it meant buying the ingredients yourself or getting one at a restaurant. All burgers simply consisted of a meat patty on a bun, often preferred with the quintessential ketchup, and perhaps some lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Never one to fall behind on food trends, arguably the food capital of Pakistan has some of the finest restaurants with upscale burgers on their menus that are expensive but delectable, and definitely must-try for foodies.

Let us take a look at the top five most ridiculously priced burgers in Lahore.

1. Oak and Suede — Umami Burger

Located inside the Ittihad Hotel in Lahore, Oak and Suede serves the Umami Burger, which is nothing fancy but is made from top-notch ingredients. Priced at Rs. 3,900, the Umami Burger is composed of medium-rare Wagyu beef topped with cheese and mushrooms in a soft bun, served with a side of crispy truffle fries.

2. Amavi — Wagyu Burger

Amavi’s super-expensive Wagyu Burger is one of its most popular menu items. As the name suggests, it is made of a Wagyu beef patty that is draped with melted Camembert cheese and topped with truffle-sauteed mushrooms. All the ingredients form a wonderful mix with just the perfect balance of salty and sweet.

Priced at Rs. 3,500, the Wagyu Burger tastes like a party in your mouth with its juicy, flavorful meat and the soft, toasted bun.

3. Cafe Aylanto — Black Angus Burger

Cafe Aylanto, one of Lahore’s finest high-end restaurants, offers the Black Angus Burger for Rs. 2,000. This succulent and tantalizing burger is custom-made with premium quality Angus beef, caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese, and relish packed inside a robust bun.

4. Cosa Nostra — Il Pesce Burger

Not everyone is a meat lover, which is why we have this burger on our list. Il Pesce is literally ‘ the fish’ in Italian, and Il Pesce Burger by Cosa Nostra is one of its costliest burgers at Rs. 1,400.

It features a freshly crumbed, juicy fish fillet smothered in Italian tartar sauce and pickles, all tucked into a potato bun. The potato bun is soft and airy and balances the flavor of the fish fillet excellently.

Il Pesce is one of the best fish burgers in Lahore that is definitely worth a try.

5. Dock27 — Deli Minced Steak Burgers

The A La Carte Menu of the nautical-themed continental restaurant, Dock27, has some pretty pricey burgers, of which the Deli Minced Steak Burger tops the list. This is a grilled, juicy ground beef patty under a mound of mushrooms and melted mozzarella cheese that is served on a soft, homemade bun, with fries and macaroni on the side.

Costing Rs. 1,300, the Deli Minced Steak Burger is sure to send your tastebuds into a frenzy!

If you are up for an exciting dining experience with a scrumptious upgraded burger in Lahore, be sure to put these incredible burgers on your list!