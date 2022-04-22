Former Pakistan Captain Sings Praises of MS Dhoni’s Finishing Skills

Former Indian captain, MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best finishers in world cricket. The 40-year-old batter proved his match-finishing skills yet again when his side, Chennai Super Kings, was chasing against Mumbai Indians.

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain received appreciation from all quarters for batting at a staggering strike rate of 215.38, where he made 28* from just 13 delivers.

Former Pakistan Test captain, Salman Butt, also heaped praise on the CSK star and said that Dhoni pulls off some amazing finishes. On his Twitter handle, he wrote “Finishes and MS Dhoni, a love affair.”

Finishes and @msdhoni a love affair. — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) April 21, 2022

MS Dhoni had relinquished CSK captaincy this season but he is playing a major role in assisting the newly appointed captain, Ravindra Jadeja. In the recent match, he chased down 17 off the last over bowled by Mumbai’s Jaydev Unadkat.

Dhoni arrived in the middle when the match was slightly in the favor of MI. He along with Dwaine Pretorius stitched a crucial 34-run stand for the seventh wicket and then smashed 6,4,2,4 in the last over to take Chennai to a brilliant win.

The likes of Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and many more also hailed the show by Dhoni in the last over. Despite Dhoni’s heroics, CSK have won just two out of seven matches they have played this season.