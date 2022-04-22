England Cricket Board Hosts Its First-Ever Iftar Event at Lord’s [Video]

A number of high-profile dignitaries were in attendance as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hosted the first-ever Iftar event at the Home of Cricket, Lord’s Cricket Ground. The event took place in the iconic Long Room of the stadium and was hosted by renowned cricket commentators, Aatif Nawaz and Tameena Hussain.

Renowned cricket writer, George Dobell, alongside former Yorkshire cricketer, Azeem Rafiq, were among the attendees. MCC President, Clare Connor and Pakistan Supporter’s Group also attended the event.

The event was a smashing success as the people thoroughly enjoyed the food and the festivities. People appreciated the educational evening as they learned about the importance of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Check out the beautiful Azaan at the event:

You need not be a person of faith, only a person in possession of a soul, to find the adhan call to prayer reverberating around the @HomeOfCricket Long Room spine-tingling. A beautiful moment. pic.twitter.com/PGN2EsksOC — Nakul Pande (@NakulMPande) April 21, 2022

Here are some of the reactions of the attendees:

I’ve been privileged to enjoy many @HomeOfCricket Long Room events in recent months but this was one of the most inspiring & meaningful. To @TameenaHussain & the rest of the @ECB_cricket team – thank you for bringing us together so beautifully tonight. #Ramadan 🙏 https://t.co/Xlh9bXuflL — Clare Connor (@ConnorCricket) April 22, 2022

Delighted to be invited to the First ever iftar @ECB_cricket @HomeOfCricket tonight. Continuing to break barriers and pushing for more diversity and inclusion in our sport and in communities – well done to the team @TameenaHussain @sabah_hamed pic.twitter.com/2xOv3m44sR — Ebba Qureshi (@EbbaQ) April 21, 2022

An absolute honour to be part of the first ECB Iftar @HomeOfCricket Well done to @TameenaHussain & her team for all the hard work that went in to making it such a memorable occasion for everyone attending Special to be able to share the evening with @GeorgeDobell1 👊🏽👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/tS7kVXnxlm — Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) April 21, 2022

This was the first instance that an Iftar event took place on the premises of the stadium. Last year, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) also held an Iftar event at the Nursery Pavilion, which overlooks the Lord’s Nursery Ground.