England Cricket Board Hosts Its First-Ever Iftar Event at Lord’s [Video]

By Saad Nasir | Published Apr 22, 2022 | 2:33 pm

A number of high-profile dignitaries were in attendance as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hosted the first-ever Iftar event at the Home of Cricket, Lord’s Cricket Ground. The event took place in the iconic Long Room of the stadium and was hosted by renowned cricket commentators, Aatif Nawaz and Tameena Hussain.

Renowned cricket writer, George Dobell, alongside former Yorkshire cricketer, Azeem Rafiq, were among the attendees. MCC President, Clare Connor and Pakistan Supporter’s Group also attended the event.

The event was a smashing success as the people thoroughly enjoyed the food and the festivities. People appreciated the educational evening as they learned about the importance of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Check out the beautiful Azaan at the event:

Here are some of the reactions of the attendees:

This was the first instance that an Iftar event took place on the premises of the stadium. Last year, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) also held an Iftar event at the Nursery Pavilion, which overlooks the Lord’s Nursery Ground.

