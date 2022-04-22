OnePlus Ace Launches With Custom Chipset and 150W Fast Charging

The OnePlus Ace has finally been unveiled in China with a customized chipset and fast charging support of 150W that can charge half the battery within only 5 minutes. The specs are somewhat similar to that of the Realme GT Neo 3, also owned by OnePlus’s parent company, BBK.

Sales for the smartphone begin on April 26 in China. While its international debut will take place only a few days later as the OnePlus 10R.

Design & Display

OnePlus Ace features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes with a centered-hole punch for the selfie camera, which is a first since OnePlus has always used corner cutouts for its smartphones. The device also does not come with the alert slider that has been a part of the brand since the start.

It will be available in black and blue colors.

Internals & Storage

The device is powered by a customized MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC that comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. OnePlus has yet to confirm the features of the Max over the regular chipset apart from its improved AI capabilities.

The device boots Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 running on top.

Camera

The phone sports a 50MP main camera with OIS paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor.

While the 16 MP selfie camera is housed in the centered-hole punch on the front.

Battery & Pricing

OnePlus Ace comes with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The company implemented multiple battery protective measures that regulate heat, claiming that the device should retain 80% of its full battery capacity after 1,600 full charge cycles.

The base model will retail for $388 for the 8/128GB configuration. While the 8/256GB variant will sell for $420, 12/256GB for $465, and the high-end 12/512GB model for $543.

OnePlus Ace Specifications