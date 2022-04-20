Apple iPhone 14 Series will Have Better Selfie Cameras [Leak]

The Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to hit the market by the end of this year. As the launch date draws near, tidbits of information about the devices keep leaking online. A new report claims that the next-generation iPhones will feature improved selfie cameras, with autofocus capabilities and even wider apertures.

The latest report comes from well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who revealed that all four models (iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max) will feature an updated front-camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture and will be autofocus-enabled. While the current-generation Apple iPhone 13 has a camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a fixed focus.

AF support and a lower f-number can provide a better shallow depth-of-field effect for selfie/portrait mode. In addition, AF can also enhance the focus effect for FaceTime/video call/live streaming. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 19, 2022

The wider aperture will let in more light and add a background blur, making it better for nighttime selfies. The upgrades will also provide an improved depth-of-field effect for the Portrait Mode photos and videos. While the autofocus will enhance focus during video calls via FaceTime or any other third-party application.

Kuo and many others also predict that Apple will be getting rid of the in-display notch on the iPhone 14 Pro, but will opt for a punch-hole display instead.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will also feature an upgraded rear camera unit with a 48MP primary wide lens with support for 8K video recording. Previous rumors have revealed that this will result in a thicker camera bump.

Other reports claim that the regular iPhone 14 models will feature the current-gen A15 Bionic chipset, while the Pro model will have the A16-series processor.