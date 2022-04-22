Xiaomi Brings Civi 1S Smartphone for Women

Xiaomi launched Civi in September as a device for younger female audiences with a 32MP selfie camera. The company has now followed it by the launch of the Xiaomi Civi 1S, with only a few minor internal changes.

Design & Display

Xiaomi Civi 1S comes with a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1080p resolution. The screen features a single punch-hole cutout at the center for the selfie camera.

The phone weighs only 166 grams and is less than 8mm thick. The slim device, however, does not have a MicroSD slot or a 3.55mm audio jack.

Civi 1S comes in Black, Blue, and Pink colors.

Internals & Storage

The updated Civi 1S packs a Snapdragon 778G+, with a slightly faster CPU, clocked at 2.5GHz with the same GPU, ISP, and connectivity as the predecessor. It comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage capacities.

The phone will boot Android 12 with MIUI 13 running on top.

Camera

The phone features a triple camera unit with the same sensors as its predecessors. It packs a 64MP f/1.8 primary, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The 32MP selfie camera is housed inside the punch-hole cutout.

Battery & Pricing

Xiaomi Civi 1S comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging. The charger is not included in the retail box but will be available upon special request free of cost.

The Civi 1S will retail for $355 for the 8/128GB base version, $405 for the 8/256GB, and $450 for the 12/256GB version.

Xiaomi Civi 1S Specifications