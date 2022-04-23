Jos Buttler Reveals Who Has The Better Cover Drive Between Kohli And Babar

Pakistan’s Babar Azam and India’s Virat Kohli have been in the headlines for their famous shot, cover-drive, and fans often ask the question: Who has the better cover drive between Kohli and Babar?

When ESPNcricinfo asked the English wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler this question, the hard-hitting batter went on to pick the former Indian skipper.

“Who has the best cover drive in the game – Virat Kohli or Babar Azam? the England batter responded to the much-asked question “I am going to say, Virat Kohli.”

Babar Azam is in his best form right now as he is currently the only batter who is in the top five in all three formats. Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rated Babar Azam 196th among the best batting performances in the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship.

Indian batting great, Virat Kohli is going through the worst stage of his career both in the international as well as the domestic arena. His recent performance in the ongoing IPL has raised questions over his selection in the playing eleven.

Earlier this month, Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch had said during a Q&A session “Virat Kohli and Babar Azam – it’s an absolute treat watching the two of these guys play that shot.”