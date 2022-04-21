Mohammad Yousuf Rates Babar Above Kohli, Williamson and Smith [Video]

Legendary batter and the current batting coach, Mohammad Yousuf has declared Babar Azam as the best batter among the top names such as Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson. Mohammad Yousuf also praised Pakistani batters for displaying their top game against Australia.

Talking about Babar Azam, Mohammad Yousuf was all praise for the stylish batter. He said that Babar Azam’s batting style and consistent performances rank him above others. The legendary batter not only listed Babar Azam among the top players in each format but also claimed that no other batter in the world has delivered as consistently in all three formats as Babar Azam.

The batting coach also lauded the skipper for playing exemplary innings of 196 against Australia in the second Test. He also said that Babar’s knoc in the pressure situation is an example to follow for other batters. Mohammad Yousuf also praised Abdullah Shafique for stepping up in tough circumstances.

Mohammad Yousuf declared that the Australia series was a success for Pakistani batters. The batting legend termed the Test series as a display of top quality cricket owing to the hard work of all players. He also claimed that the result of the T20I contest could have been different if a three-match series was played.

Pakistan will next face West Indies in June after a long break from international cricket. The schedule is fully packed for Team Pakistan afterward which has been regarded as a positive aspect by the batting coach.