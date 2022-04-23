This is What Huawei’s Next Foldable will look like [Images]

Huawei is launching a new foldable phone next week which is going to be an update over 2020’s Mate Xs. The Mate Xs 2 will have the same outward folding design and its appearance has already been revealed through leaked press images.

The low-resolution images were shared by Chinese tipster Geek_Ceo via Weibo. It seems that the Mate Xs 2 will be available in Black, White, and Purple color options.

The images show that the design is not that different from the original Mate Xs. It has the same main camera strip on the back of the phone, but this time there is a punch-hole selfie camera in the corner of the display. The tipster says that the display is protected by multiple buffer layers for durability.

The company may showcase a drop test to flaunt the phone’s durability.

Older reports have revealed that the Mate Xs 2 will be powered by last year’s flagship chips, either the Kirin 9000 or the Snapdragon 888 5G. The main camera setup will include a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto shooter. The 4,500 mAh battery will have support for 66W fast charging.

Huawei has confirmed that the Mate Xs 2 is launching on April 28 in China.