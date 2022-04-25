Babar Azam Perform Umrah in Holy Month of Ramadan

Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, is in the holy city of Madina, Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah in the month of Ramadan where he shared a photo from Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

While wearing a traditional Arabic dress, Babar Azam shared his photo on his Twitter along with Urdu poetry lines “Jo hota humsafar Ghalib to me us ko ye batlata, K dekha is jagah aa ker, tamannah ka qadam thai’ra.”

Meanwhile, his fans retweeted his photo and sent congratulatory messages to the captain for performing Umrah and also requested him to remember them in his prayers.

Jo hota humsafar Ghalib to me us ko ye batlata,

K dekha is jagah aa ker, Tamannah ka qadam thai'ra#MeApneNabiKKochayMe #Madinah pic.twitter.com/pcxrXJ8VQE — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 25, 2022

Pakistan’s left-handed batter, Fakhar Zaman, is also in Saudi Arabia where the two met their fans. Earlier this month, Shadab Khan had also visited the holy city.

After a month-long successful series against Australia at home, Babar said that he will spend time with his family and will get back in the game after Ramadan. He, along with Shadab, had distributed Iftar to needy people on the streets of Lahore.

It must be noted that Pakitan players recently played three Tests, the same number of ODIs, and a one-off home T20I against Australia from March 4 to April 5.