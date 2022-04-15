Star All-Rounder Shadab Khan Perform Umrah [Picture]

Hundreds of Muslims travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah in Ramadan to seek the Almighty’s blessings during the holy month.

Star all-rounder, Shahab Khan, has also performed the pilgrimage where he prayed for the prosperity and peace in the country.

While posting his picture on social media in Masjid Al Haram, Shahdab Khan said that he has performed Umrah and prayed for everyone.

ALSO READ Babar Azam and Shadab Khan Distribute Iftar Meals on Streets [Video]

“Alhamdulillah, performed Umrah. Prayed for my country, for humanity, for peace, for prosperity, and above all health for everyone. May Allah bless you all,” he wrote in the caption.

Alhamdulillah, performed Umrah. Prayed for my country, for humanity, for peace, for prosperity and above all health for everyone. May Allah bless you all. pic.twitter.com/UbeNRtFS9J — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) April 14, 2022

Shadab, who missed the limited-overs series against Australia due to fitness issues, had also distributed Iftar to needy people on the streets of Lahore along with Babar Azam recently.

Shadab Khan is an integral part of the national team and has represented Pakistan in 6 Tests, 48 ODIs, and 64 T20Is and has proved to be effective in all departments of the game.