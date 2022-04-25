Indian Superstar Says Babar Azam is Bound to Become a Legend

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has proved that he is one of the most complete batters of the current era. There are often debates about the famous Fab 4 or Fab 5.

Babar showcased outstanding performance in the recently concluded series against Australia. Former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh, has appreciated his match-winning skills and said that he will be one of the legends of cricket.

Harbhajan said that he does not know which players make up the Fab 4 of world cricket currently, but Babar’s talent and performance are prompting calls that he may be a member of the group.

“But now it’s too early to put him in any league. Let him play and keep on scoring more runs and winning games for his team. And talent-wise, he is no less than anyone else,” Harbhajan said.

India’s Kohli, England’s Joe Root, Australia’s Steve Smith, and current New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson, are often considered the “Fab 4” because of their ability to win matches and score consistently across formats.

In the historic series against Australia, Babar led Pakistan to an ODI series victory after 20 years and broke several ODI and Test records of legendary batters like Hashim Amla and Mohammad Yousaf.

Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rated Babar Azam’s 196 in the second Test against Australia among the best batting performances in the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship.

Since April 2021, Babar is on the number one spot in the ICC rankings for ODI batters while in November 2021, he became the number one T20I batter, a ranking he previously held in 2018. He is also the fifth-best batter in Test cricket.