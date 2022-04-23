Shaheen Dismisses Labuschagne For The Fifth Time In Seven Innings

Pakistani left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah has dismissed the world’s no.1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne for the second time in his county championship debut match against Glamorgan. It was also the fifth time in seven innings, that Shaheen got his wicket.

Representing Middlesex Cricket, Shaheen Shah sent the Australian batter to the pavilion when he was playing on 8 runs. While in the second inning, he got him LBW on 23 runs.

In the recently concluded Pakistan-Australia series, Shaheen dismissed the right-hander three times in five innings. However, Australia clinched the series by 1-0.

Shaheen Afridi gets Marnus Labuschagne for the seventh time in his career

Shaheen Shah, who recently achieved a 200 wickets milestone had also dismissed Labuschagne twice during Pakistan’s tour to Australia in 2019 where the Kangaroos won the series by 2-0.

Labuschagne’s dismissal on Friday has pushed Glamorgan to another batting collapse at Sophia Gardens that left them struggling at 6-104 at stumps, while Afridi so far has match figures of 4-61.

Shaheen Shah has been an integral part of the Pakistan team since his debut back in 2019. He has played 24 Test matches for Pakistan and took 95 wickets. In ODI cricket, Shah has taken 59 wickets in his 30 international matches while in the shortest format he got 47 wickets in 40 matches.

The left-arm pacer was a leading wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League season seventh where he took 20 wickets in 13 innings and also became the youngest PSL winning captain.